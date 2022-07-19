Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.700-$ EPS and its FY22 guidance at at least $4.70 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $187.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $752,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

