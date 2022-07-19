Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,498 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,396 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 197,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $23,424,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.84. The company has a market cap of $187.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

