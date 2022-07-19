AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

NYSE ABBV opened at $149.57 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.30 and a 200-day moving average of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $264.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

