AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $149.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

