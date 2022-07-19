Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Abcam in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year. The consensus estimate for Abcam’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Get Abcam alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.31) to GBX 1,700 ($20.32) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Abcam Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ABCM opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. Abcam has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Abcam by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,356,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after buying an additional 412,554 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abcam by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Abcam by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.