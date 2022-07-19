Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after acquiring an additional 287,541 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $98,093,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $42,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,837,000 after buying an additional 125,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Abiomed by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 173,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,296,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abiomed Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.00.

ABMD opened at $263.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.21.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

