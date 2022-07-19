Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI opened at $3.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. Absci has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $31.53.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,633.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Absci by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Absci by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Absci in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Absci by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Absci in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

