Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.83.

Accenture stock opened at $268.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.75. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

