ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ACM Research by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 982.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ACM Research by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.93 million, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $542,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at $12,826,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About ACM Research

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

