Addison Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 6,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 190,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 38,029 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 54,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $211.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.