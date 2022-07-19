Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Admiral Group Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.5017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 11.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Admiral Group Company Profile

AMIGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.44) to GBX 2,560 ($30.60) in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.67) to GBX 2,600 ($31.08) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 3,058 ($36.56) to GBX 2,240 ($26.78) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,466.67.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

