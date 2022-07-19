Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAVVF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.31.
Advantage Energy Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of AAVVF opened at $7.39 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.
