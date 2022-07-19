Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $4.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72. Advaxis has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $7.48 million, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 2.07.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

