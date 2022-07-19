AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AGCO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.08.

AGCO Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $91.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.93. AGCO has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 147,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

