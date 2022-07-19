Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Down 32.4% in June

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of ACGBY stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

