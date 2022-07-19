Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 138.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Up 1.2 %

AL stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

