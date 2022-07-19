Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.24 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $10.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.28. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.93.

APD stock opened at $223.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.04 and a 200-day moving average of $248.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

