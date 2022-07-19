Alcoa (AA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.63. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alcoa by 82.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,284,000 after purchasing an additional 603,085 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 87.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 933,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,087,000 after purchasing an additional 434,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after purchasing an additional 356,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 65.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,193,000 after purchasing an additional 307,681 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

