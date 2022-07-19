Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,800 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 7,099,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,155.7 days.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $0.85.

About Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

