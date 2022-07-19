Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALLO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $247,940. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

