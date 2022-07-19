Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Short Interest Update

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ASPC stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $108,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 511.4% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 122,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 153.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 127,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,322,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Capital Acquisition

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

