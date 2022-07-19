Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 8.6% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,426,000. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $8,878,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.66.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.55 and a 200-day moving average of $140.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

