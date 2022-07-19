Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Raised by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Thirty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.66.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day moving average is $140.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.