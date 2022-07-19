Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.530-$1.580 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $212.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 872,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,127,274.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 42,847 shares of company stock valued at $763,666. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

