Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Alstom Price Performance
OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alstom has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.34.
Alstom Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.38%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Alstom Company Profile
Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.
See Also
