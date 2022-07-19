Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHE opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Alterity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Alterity Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alterity Therapeutics from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

