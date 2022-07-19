Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.79.

Alteryx Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AYX opened at $47.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.79. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alteryx by 798.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

