Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Barclays

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by Barclays to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amazon.com from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.06.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

