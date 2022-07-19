American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11,087.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.9 %

AEP opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day moving average is $95.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $390,885.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

