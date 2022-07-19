American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Boosted by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.33. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

