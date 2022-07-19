American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.22.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $35.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $701,205,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after buying an additional 2,921,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after buying an additional 2,384,487 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

