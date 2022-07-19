American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,124,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,890,000 after acquiring an additional 282,791 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 88,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have commented on AMH. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.74.

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

