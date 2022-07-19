American Research & Management Co. Sells 748 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.3% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 135,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 143,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 8.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 54,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.0% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average of $158.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.49.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

