AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.82. AMREP has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

