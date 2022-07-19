AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
AMREP Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.82. AMREP has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.
About AMREP
