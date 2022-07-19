Analysts Offer Predictions for Cardiff Oncology, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Cardiff Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of CRDF opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 9,447.37%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth $805,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

