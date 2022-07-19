Analysts Offer Predictions for Torex Gold Resources Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

TXG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.78.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of TXG opened at C$9.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$788.89 million and a P/E ratio of 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.43.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$263.10 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rosalie C. Moore purchased 4,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$43,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,794 shares in the company, valued at C$170,101.38.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

