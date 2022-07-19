Analysts Set Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) PT at C$43.00

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price target on Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Finning International

In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,211,400. In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,211,400. Also, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total value of C$90,165.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,257,145.59. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,800 shares of company stock worth $254,134.

Finning International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$23.89 and a 12-month high of C$40.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.27.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 billion. Analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.8199998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

