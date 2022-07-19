Analysts Set Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Price Target at $15.03

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.02.

NLLSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nel ASA from 19.29 to 15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Nel ASA Stock Up 15.0 %

Nel ASA stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. Nel ASA has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Nel ASA Company Profile

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

