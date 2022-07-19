Analysts Set Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Price Target at $39.67

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shaw Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 884,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,829,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,252,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,146,000 after buying an additional 111,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,076,000 after buying an additional 2,123,548 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:SJR opened at $26.67 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.