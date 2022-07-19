Analyzing Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital -43.10% -21.35% -14.60% Vinci Partners Investments 45.66% 15.14% 13.23%

Risk and Volatility

Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blue Owl Capital and Vinci Partners Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78 Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus target price of $16.09, indicating a potential upside of 56.40%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Vinci Partners Investments.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Vinci Partners Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million 17.45 -$376.17 million N/A N/A Vinci Partners Investments $86.27 million 5.82 $38.66 million $0.68 13.29

Vinci Partners Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats Vinci Partners Investments on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

