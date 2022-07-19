Analyzing Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) & Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY)

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) and Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nissan Chemical and Givaudan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Chemical $1.97 billion 4.26 $314.62 million $2.60 22.55 Givaudan $7.31 billion 4.23 $898.26 million N/A N/A

Givaudan has higher revenue and earnings than Nissan Chemical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Chemical 19.23% 20.31% 15.72% Givaudan N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Nissan Chemical and Givaudan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nissan Chemical and Givaudan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Chemical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Givaudan 3 4 1 0 1.75

Givaudan has a consensus price target of $96.89, suggesting a potential upside of 44.67%. Given Givaudan’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Givaudan is more favorable than Nissan Chemical.

Dividends

Nissan Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Givaudan pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nissan Chemical pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Nissan Chemical has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Givaudan has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Givaudan beats Nissan Chemical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica. The company offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials; agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses, parks, etc.; and drug substances for veterinary pharmaceuticals. It also provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a cholesterol reduction agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a dual type calcium antagonist that blocks calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. In addition, the company offers advanced materials comprising ECOPROMOTE, an environmental harmony material; coating solutions for printable thermoelectric materials; soluble hole transport materials for organic photoelectric conversion devices; NANOFIBERGEL, a life science material; FP001, a cell culture ingredient; and SUNCONNECT, an optical material. Further, it engages in the landscaping, engineering, fertilizer, plant engineering, environmental analysis, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products. The Taste & Wellbeing division provides beverages, such as carbonated soft drinks, juices, bottled waters, ready-to-drink products, alcoholic beverages, hot drinks, and others; dairy and cheese products, including dairy drinks, yoghurt, ice cream, chilled desserts, cream cheese, and spreads; snacks comprising rice crackers and cassava chips; savory and nutraceutical products; and biscuits, crackers, and cereals, as well as confectionery products, such as chewing gums, chocolates, and sweets. It operates in Switzerland, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1796 and is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland.

