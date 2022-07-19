AngioDynamics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

ANGO opened at $20.79 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.93 million, a PE ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Insider Transactions at AngioDynamics

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 272,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.