Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 25,074 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Barclays decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Articles

