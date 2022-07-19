Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Appili Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year. The consensus estimate for Appili Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Appili Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Appili Therapeutics Price Performance

APLIF stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -1.09. Appili Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

