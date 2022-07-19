Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s 2nd Largest Position

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,281 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $293,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.49.

Apple Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average is $158.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.