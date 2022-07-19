Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.0% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $147.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

