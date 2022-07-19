Applied Capital LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.9% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 128,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.