Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,536 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,858 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 25,071 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 639.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 420,494 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $55,421,000 after acquiring an additional 363,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.15.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

