ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

