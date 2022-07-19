Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,195 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

NEE opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average of $78.29. The company has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

